Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives $5.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRVCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Tervita has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

