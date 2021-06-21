Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $239.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

