Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.27 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

