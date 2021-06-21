Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $254.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.