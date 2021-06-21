Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,388 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 419.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $232.80 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

