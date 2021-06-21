Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in OGE Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

