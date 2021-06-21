Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 759,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.