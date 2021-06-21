TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$107.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$107.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
In related news, Director Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $9,334,800 over the last ninety days.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
