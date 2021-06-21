TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$107.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$107.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $9,334,800 over the last ninety days.

TSE:TFII opened at C$109.91 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$44.55 and a 12-month high of C$116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.30.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

