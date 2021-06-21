TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. 115,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15. TFI International has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

