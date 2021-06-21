The AES (NYSE:AES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. 20,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,915. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30. The AES has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
