The AES (NYSE:AES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. 20,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,915. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30. The AES has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.