The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 38.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 316,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

