The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,850. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.