The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,100 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 4,750 ($62.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,041.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

