The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $170.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.