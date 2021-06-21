The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Raised to $19.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

