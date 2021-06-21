The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $142.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $576.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $571.51 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,579. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

