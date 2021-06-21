The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 527,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.