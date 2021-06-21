The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,108,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $73,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,393.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,794,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $122,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. 134,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,267. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.