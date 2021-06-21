Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00158498 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.