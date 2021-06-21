Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

TLYS opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,438 shares of company stock worth $5,388,915. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

