TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.30. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 15,641 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $643.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

