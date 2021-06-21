Tornado Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.58 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $39.81 or 0.00120812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and $6.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00164337 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,929.67 or 0.99943301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,515 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

