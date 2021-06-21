Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Down 7.5%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.67. Approximately 505,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 340,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$4.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

