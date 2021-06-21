Trias (old) (TRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.65 Million

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Trias (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias (old) has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Trias (old) Coin Profile

Trias (old) (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias (old)

