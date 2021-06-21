TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

TriNet Group stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,724. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

