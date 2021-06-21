Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

