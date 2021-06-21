Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.36.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

