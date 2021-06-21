Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 14,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,104,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

