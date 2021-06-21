Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $367.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

