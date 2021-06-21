UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,804,750.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

