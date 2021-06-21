UBS Group AG Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $218.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.36 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $228.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

