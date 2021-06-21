UBS Group AG Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

