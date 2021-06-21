UBS Group AG Increases Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,939 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of PML opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

