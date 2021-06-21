Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $7.13 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00021615 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00225166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

