uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $119,439.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,160. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 222.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 112.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

