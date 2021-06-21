United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

