UnlimitedIP Hits Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $727,460.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.00685097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00080648 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.