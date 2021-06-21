UREEQA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,872.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $754,946.00 and $79,872.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00162295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.18 or 0.98804878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002689 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

