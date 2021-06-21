V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 1.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,143. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.