Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $86.21 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and $8.21 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 95,135,009 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

