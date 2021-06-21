Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,375,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.91 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.