Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $199.47 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

