Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ACN opened at $281.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $199.47 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97.
In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.
Accenture Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
