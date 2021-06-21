Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,251,862 Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,251,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.51% of Vasta Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $720.54 million and a PE ratio of -78.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

