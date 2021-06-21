Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $67.85 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

