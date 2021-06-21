Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

