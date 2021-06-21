Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $735.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

