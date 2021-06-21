Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.54% of Piedmont Lithium worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $67.85 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

