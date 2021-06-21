Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 56.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Baozun by 395.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Baozun by 317.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

BZUN opened at $35.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

