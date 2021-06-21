Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,875 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.65% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $3,906,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,890,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock worth $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

