Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.14% of AXT worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AXT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXTI opened at $11.10 on Monday. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $469.53 million, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.